Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the edit window for Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 Round 2. Candidates who want to make changes in the details can do it through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 Round 2 edit window closes today at kea.kar.nic.in(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The modification window was opened on August 30 for eligible candidates. The second round seat allotment results will be announced on September 4, 2023 after 6 pm.

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 Round 2: How to make changes

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes in it.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who may get medical seat in the second round will not be considered for engineering etc second round seat allotment even though they have entered the options for engineering second round. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

