Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 4, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2 counselling. Candidates can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing tomorrow

The results will be published after 6 pm tomorrow. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who may get medical seat in the second round will not be considered for engineering etc second round seat allotment even though they have entered the options for engineering second round.

Similarly, candidates who may get dental seat in the second round should surrender their dental seat before exercising the choices for the engineering etc seat allotted in the second round. However, they would be eligible to participate in the medical mop up provided if they select appropriate choice for the engineering etc seat allotted in the second round. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

