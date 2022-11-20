Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round schedule has been released. Candidates can check the mop up round schedule through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The entry pass can be downloaded from November 21 to November 22, 2022. Candidates who have already registered but not verified their documents can do it on November 22, 2022. The PG medical offline seat allotment will be done from November 23 to November 25, 2022.

Candidates can report to the allotted medical college on November 26, 2022 and last date for PG medical admission at the college for names list allotted seats is as per MCC schedule.

As per the official notice, if any category seats remained unfilled after completion of the seat allotment, seats will be decategorized as per rules/ norms and will be offered to the eligible candidates. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of KEA.

