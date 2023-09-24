Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 revised schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 revised schedule. The revised schedule for PG Dental and Medical can be checked through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 revised schedule

The official notice reads, “ in view of the lowering of the qualifying percentile for PG Medical and Dental for NEET PG Medical and NEET PG MDS counselling 2023 by MCC New Delhi, second round seat allotment schedule is revised and option entry portal will be enabled once again.”

The rearrangement of options only by those who submit the original documents to KEA will open on September 25 and will end on September 27, 2023. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be published on September 28, 2023 after 9 pm.

Payment of fees and collection of allotment order can be done on September 29, 2023 and last date for reporting at the allotted medical or dental college against seat allotted in 2nd round is till October 1, 2023.

There is no choice selection in round 2, hence the candidates who get allotment in the second round have a compulsorily report to the allotted college as the seat allotment is based on the priority of options as entered by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

