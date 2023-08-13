Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Extended registration window closes today on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the extended registration window for state quota NEET PG 2023 and MDS counselling today, August 13. Candidates can apply for PG Medical and PG Dental courses through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in till 6 pm.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Extended registration window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who had registered previously but did not complete their applications can also do it and pay the fee during this window, KEA said.

No further extension in the deadline will be provided, it added.

As per the notification, NEET PG counselling set by NBE is 291 marks for general category candidates and in the case of NEET MDS, it is 272.

For further information, applicants can check the PGET 2023 section of the KEA website.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Steps to apply

Go to the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Now, go to the Admissions 2023 link available on the home page.

Open the NEET PG admission link

A new page will open.

If new user, register to get your login details.

Now, enter the required details and login.

Fill in the application form, pay the of application fee.

Submit and download the page for further need.