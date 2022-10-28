Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration date extended till October 29

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the registration date for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The last date to apply online till October 29, 2022. Candidates who want to register online can apply through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, this is the final chance given to candidates who did not apply online till the previous last date or those who have applied but did not declare and those who have paid the fees but failed to complete process of online application.

The last date to register and pay the fees through online portal is till October 29, 2022 and the fee paid candidates can submit or enter the application details upto 6 pm till tomorrow. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to register

Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the UG NEET link under the admission section.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and pay the fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a copy for further need.

