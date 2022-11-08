Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment result declared at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The provision to change priority of options/ adding of new options if any by candidates can be done till November 8, 2022. The mock test is only to help the candidates familiarize and show them the course and college allotted to them and it should be in no way presumed that same seat and college will be allotted to them in the actual allotment of seats. Because, the candidates have the option of changing the priority of the options entered by them after the mock allotment.

Direct link to check Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result

Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON