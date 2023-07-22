Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till July 23, notice here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the registration date for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling. The last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 23, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “Date has been extended to apply online and to pay the fees for admission to Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy courses. The eligible candidates, who have qualified the UGNEET 2023 but not registered in KEA, can register, apply online and pay the fees on or before 23-07-2023 up to 3.00pm.”

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of prescribed fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹500/- for Karnataka SC/ST/Cat-1/PWD/ GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates, ₹2500/- for Non-Karnataka candidates and Rs. 5,500/- for NRI Ward/NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates. The payment of fees should be done through Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or through Internet banking or by downloading bank challan. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

