Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the registration date for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023. The last date to register for the counselling round has been extended till July 27, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration date extended till July 27, notice here (HT file)

As per the official notice, as per the requests of the candidates, date has been extended to register and apply online for UG Medical and Dental and Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy degree courses for the year 2023-24. The interested candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination can register, apply online and pay the fees through the portal from July 26 to July 27, 2023.

This is the second time the registration date has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was till July 23, 2023.

Those candidates who have registered but did not complete the application can also fill the application online and pay the fees. No further extension will be given to candidates for registration and to apply online for NEET UG 2023.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of prescribed fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹500/- for Karnataka SC/ST/Cat-1/PWD/ GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates, ₹2500/- for Non-Karnataka candidates and Rs. 5,500/- for NRI Ward/NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates. The payment of fees should be done through Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or through Internet banking or by downloading bank challan. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

