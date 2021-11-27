Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result to release today, here’s how to check
admissions

Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result to release today, here’s how to check

Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result will be released today, November 27, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result to release today, here’s how to check
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result on November 27, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the result through the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in. The seat allotment result will release at 11 am today. 

The state government has reduced seats in two engineering colleges and removed all seats in one engineering college. Further, engineering seats surrendered by the Managements to the government are also been included in the revised seat matrix. Hence, first-round seat allotment will be conducted by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix. 

Karnataka UGCET first seat allotment result: How to check 

To check the first seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on the latest announcement section where the first seat allotment result link will be available.
  • Press the seat allotment result link and a new page will open.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • The first seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

As per the previous schedule, the exercise of choices by the candidates allotted seats in the first round can be done from November 27 to November 30, 2021, and payment of fees and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 29 to December 1, 2021. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admissions education
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP