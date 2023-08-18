Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released KCET 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the KCET counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2023 seat allotment result out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Along with the seat allotment result, the Authority has released cut off marks for all courses on the official website.

KCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the KCET seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allotment of seats depends entirely on the priority of options given by the candidates as per the merit / rank. General Merit category candidates will be considered only in the General Merit quota. The rank list will be invariably followed for allotment of seats. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

