KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 today on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA will announce Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET/KCET 2023) round 2 seat allotment results today, September 7. Candidates who have applied for KCET counselling can check their allotment results after 8 pm on kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Results of Karnataka NEET UG round 2 allotment was announced on September 6. UGCET allotment result was supposed to be out on September 6 but it has been postponed.

The process has been delayed due to addition of new seats after a few managements surrendered BSc (Nursing) and Engineering seats to the government, KEA said in the notification.

Results of round 2 NEET UG counselling have been announced on kea.kar.nic.in.

When declared, candidates can check Karnataka UGCET seat allotment result by following these steps:

How to check KCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment result

Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Now, open the UGCET 2023 link given under admissions.

Go to the round 2 allotment results login page.

Login with your CET number.

Check your allotment result.

