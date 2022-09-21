KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list out, here’s how to check

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list on September 21, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the provisional list through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The allotment is based on the online options filed by the candidates from 09.09.2022 to 20.09.2022. Candidates under Persons with Disabilities (PD), Minority Community seats (except Muslim), Registered society/Registered Trust quota/ wards of Co-operative Employees quota seats in Private Self Financing /Government Cost sharing colleges are not included in the list.

Direct link to check KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list

KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list: How to check

Candidates who want to check the list can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2022 link and a new page will open.

Click on KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list link available on the home page.

Press Agriculture or Engineering link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEAM.

