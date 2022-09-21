KEAM 2022 first allotment list (provisional) out at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022 Allotment List: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has published the first provisional allotment list for Kerala Engineering and Architecture courses based on KEAM 2022. Candidates can check KEAM 2022 first allotment list on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates should note that this is a trial allotment list, and the final list will be published tomorrow, September 22.

In a notice released with the allotment list, CEE Kerala said, “Candidates under Persons with Disabilities (PD), Minority Community seats (except Muslim), Registered society/Registered Trust quota/ wards of Co-operative Employees quota seats in Private Self Financing /Government Cost sharing colleges are not included in the list.”

Govt. Engineering College Thrissur (Cyber Physical Systems, Computer Science and Engineering) , Kannur Anjarakandi Malabar Institute of Technology (Civil Engineering , Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering), Sree Buddha College of Engineering Alappuzha (Robotics and Automation Engineering) are not included in the first phase allotment, it added.

For complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 first allotment list (provisional), candidates can send email to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before 10 am tomorrow.

Direct link to check KEAM 2022 first allotment list.

