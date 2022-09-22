KEAM 2022 first final allotment list today on cee.kerala.gov.in, how to download

KEAM 2022 First Allotment List: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the first final allotment list for admission to Kerala Engineering and Architecture courses based on KEAM 2022. Once released, KEAM 2022 first allotment list can be checked on cee.kerala.gov.in.

On September 21, CEE Kerala released a trial allotment list, and said the final list will be published tomorrow, September 22.

It allowed candidates to register complaints, if any, on the provisional allotment list via email on ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before 10 am today.

How to check KEAM 2022 allotment list

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in. Go to KEAM 2022. Now, open the link for KEAM 2022 final allotment list for round 1. Download the PDF file and check your selection status using application number.

In a notice released with the provisional allotment list, CEE Kerala said, “Candidates under Persons with Disabilities (PD), Minority Community seats (except Muslim), Registered society/Registered Trust quota/ wards of Co-operative Employees quota seats in Private Self Financing /Government Cost sharing colleges are not included in the list.”

Govt. Engineering College Thrissur (Cyber Physical Systems, Computer Science and Engineering) , Kannur Anjarakandi Malabar Institute of Technology (Civil Engineering , Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering), Sree Buddha College of Engineering Alappuzha (Robotics and Automation Engineering) are not included in the first phase allotment, it added.

