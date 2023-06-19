KEAM 2023 rank list out on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2023 04:09 PM IST

KEAM 2023 Rank List: Candidates can check it on the KEAM 2023 portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has published the rank list of Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination. Candidates can check it on the KEAM 2023 portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 rank list out on cee.kerala.gov.in (Kunal Patil/HT photo)

KEAM 2023 rank list direct link.

Scores of Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exams were announced earlier. Now, CEE Kerala has published the rank list for Engineering by giving 50-50 weightage to KEAM and plus two final exam marks.

CEE Kerala conducts admissions to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy courses.

For Engineering courses, the merit list is prepared giving 50:50 weightage to KEAM test, and Class 12 board exam marks of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects put together.

The BPharm merit list is prepared using marks of paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) of KEAM.

NEET UG scores are used for medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS), Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, BTech Biotechnology courses

For Architecture courses, candidates need to appear and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

Registrations for Architecture, Medical and allied courses are underway. Check the notice here.

