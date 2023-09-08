KEAM 2023: Spot admission begins for B Tech & B Arch Course from Sept 10

KEAM 2023 spot admission for engineering and architecture courses will be conducted by the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on September 10. A circular and guidelines have been released in this regard by the CEE. Students can view them at cee.kerala.gov.in, the CEE's official website.

KEAM 2023: Spot admission begins for B Tech & B Arch Courses from Sept 10 (HT file)

The registration process will begin on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The spot allotment results will be released at 1 p.m.

Candidates who have taken admission through the rank list need to present only the admission slip. The newly admitted candidates must provide the following documents:

1. Plus 2 Mark sheet

2. Data Sheet issued by CEE

3. SSLC/ l0th certificate

4. Certificate to prove date of birth in original (SSLC/Birth Certificate/Valid Indian

Passport)

5. Proof of Nativity in original (SSLC/Birth Certificate/Valid Indian Passport or any

valid document as Per KEAM Prospectus 2023)

6. Non-creamy layer certificate (if admitted category is SEBC/OEC)

7. EWS Certificate (if admitted category is EWS)

8. Caste/Community Certificate (if admitted category is SC/ST/EWS)

9. Transfer Certificate (Students without TC will not be permitted to join)

10. Conduct Certificate

I l. Physical Fitness Certificate in the relevant format given in Annexure XVII (b) of the Prospectus 2023

12. Migration Certificate (for boards other than HSC/VHSC)

13. Pass certificate of the qualifying examination (if issued)

14. Any other certificate of eligibility. If allotment is under any other quotas like CC, PT, XS, SD, DK,RP, JW, SC etc..

15. Receipt of fee paid to CEE

One set of self-attested copies of

i. Datasheet of KEAM 2023

ii. NATA Score Card (Architecture candidates only)

iii. SSLC/l0th Certificate

iv. Certificate to prove date of birth (SSLC/ birth certificate/passport)

v. Mark list of the qualifying examination (Higher Secondary or equivalent)

vi. Pass certificate of the qualifying examination (if issued)

vii. EWS/Community/NCRL Certificate (as applicable)

