DGE, Government of Kerala has released Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, check here

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The allotment results can be checked through the Results link in the candidate login. Those who have been allotted should check the two-page allotment letter via the link to download it from the said page and appear for admission.

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As per the official notice, candidates who get the first option in the first allotment should get permanent admission. Those who get allotment in other options can get temporary admission or permanent admission as per their choice. Those who get temporary admission can cancel only a few higher options if necessary.

Those who get the first option in the first allotment should get permanent admission. Those who get allotment in other options can get temporary admission or permanent admission as per their choice. Those who get temporary admission can cancel only a few higher options if necessary. The application for this should also be submitted to the school where they get admission.

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to check HSCAP 1st allotment result Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to check HSCAP 1st allotment result Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All the candidates who want to check the allotment result can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All the candidates who want to check the allotment result can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your allotment list will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your allotment list will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the list and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the list and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSCAP, Kerala.

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