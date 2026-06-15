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Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, check here

Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 has been released. The direct link to check the first allotment result is given here. 

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 11:42 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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DGE, Government of Kerala has released Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, check here

The allotment results can be checked through the Results link in the candidate login. Those who have been allotted should check the two-page allotment letter via the link to download it from the said page and appear for admission.

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As per the official notice, candidates who get the first option in the first allotment should get permanent admission. Those who get allotment in other options can get temporary admission or permanent admission as per their choice. Those who get temporary admission can cancel only a few higher options if necessary.

Those who get the first option in the first allotment should get permanent admission. Those who get allotment in other options can get temporary admission or permanent admission as per their choice. Those who get temporary admission can cancel only a few higher options if necessary. The application for this should also be submitted to the school where they get admission.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSCAP, Kerala.

 
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