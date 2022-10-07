Kerala NEET counselling 2022 begins, submit marks on cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET Counselling 2022: Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test has been asked to submit their details on cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala NEET Counselling 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has asked candidates to submit their NEET UG 2022 results in order to participate in the centralized counselling process for 85% state quota seats.
Candidates can do it through the KEAM candidate portal on cee.kerala.gov.in.
The window to submit marks will be available up to October 12, 4 pm.
“Candidates who have appeared in NEET (UG)-2022 and opting for admission to Medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani and Allied courses such as Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries shall have to submit online their NEET (UG)-2022 result details to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for preparing the respective State rank lists,” an official statement said.
“Candidates who do not submit their NEET (UG) -2022 results to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations within the stipulated time shall not be considered for preparation of rank list for Medical & Medical Allied courses,” it added.
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to submit marks
- Go to cee.kerala.gov.in
- Open ‘KEAM 2022-Candidate Portal’ and provide KEAM-2022 application number and password and submit.
- Click the Menu Item ‘NEET Result Submission’ and provide your NEET roll number, application number and date of birth.
- Verify details.
- If the details are correct, click the ‘Verified and Submit’ button.
- Take printout of ‘NEET Result Submission Report’.