KIITEE 2021 slot booking for phase 1 begins at kiitee.kiit.ac.in, check details

KIITEE 2021 slot booking: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Monday, May 17 started slot booking for its upcoming KIITEE-2021(PHASE-1) remote proctored test.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Students who have completed their applications for KIITEE can book their slots for phase 1 mock tests and phase 1 examination through the official website of KIIT(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Monday, May 17 started slot booking for its upcoming KIITEE-2021(PHASE-1) remote proctored test.

Students who have completed their applications for KIITEE can book their slots for phase 1 mock tests and phase 1 examination through the official website of KIIT at https://kiitee.kiit.ac.in/.

The candidates can book a slot for phase1 mock test and exam from May 17 to 21.

However, interested candidates who have yet not applied for the KIITEE 2021 phase 1 can apply online till May 20.

The phase 1 exam will be held on May 25, 26 and 27.

KIITEE slot booking procedure:

Visit the official website of KIITTEE at https://kiitee.kiit.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on KIITEE 2021 phase1 slot booking

Key in your application number and date of birth

Book the slot

Download your admit card

Note: Candidates who will appear in KIITEE-2021 Phase-1 Exam will not be eligible to appear in KIITEE-2021 Phase-2 Exam.

