Home / Education / Admissions / KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 priority service category list to release today
KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 priority service category list to release today

KVS Admission 2021 for the Class 1 priority service category to release today, July 2, 2021. The list can be checked on the official site of KVS on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the Class 1 priority service category list for KVS Admission 2021 on July 2, 2021. The provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats will be available to parents and guardians today. The list can be checked on the official site of KVS on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The list will be available on the official website from July 2 to July 6, 2021. Parents and guardians can check the list on the official site by following these simple steps given below.

KVS Admission 2021: How to check Class 1 priority service category list

• Visit the official site of respective KVS.

• Click on About KVS and move to Directories.

• Select Region of Vidyalaya and Vidyalaya where you apply

• Click on search and the school details will be displayed on the screen.

• Press the admission details link on the website under the Academics section of the Vidyalaya website.

The first list was released on June 23 and the second list on June 30. The third list will release on July 5, 2021, if seats remain vacant.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25 percent shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST, and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer. A Child must be 5 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I.

