KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 second list to release today, here's how to check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release KVS Admission 2021 Class 1 second list on June 30, 2021. Parents and guardians who have registered online for their child can check the list online on the official site of KVS on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The first list was released on June 23, 2021 for admissions.

The admission of the eligible candidates of the selected list will be as per RTE, from Service Priority Category (I and II) only and Shortfall of Reservation Quota after admission in both the categories above. Parents and guardians can check the list by following the simple steps given below.

KVS Admission 2021: How to check Class 1 second list

• Visit the official site of respective KVS.

• Click on About KVS and move to Directories.

• Select Region of Vidyalaya and Vidyalaya where you apply

• Click on search and the school details will be displayed on the screen.

• Press the admission details link on the website under the Academics section of the Vidyalaya website.

The third list will release on July 5, 2021, if seats remain vacant. The declaration of the provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats will be from July 2 to July 6, 2021.