Home / Education / Admissions / KVS Admission 2021: Class 2 and above registration begins today, check details
admissions

KVS Admission 2021: Class 2 and above registration begins today, check details

KVS Admission 2021 for class 2 and above will begin today. Parents and guardians can register for their child by following the steps given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 08:44 AM IST
KVS Admission 2021: Class 2 and above registration begins today, check details(HT File)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin the registration process for KVS Admission 2021 for class 2 and above on April 8, 2021. Parents and guardians who want to register for their child can visit the official site of KVS on kvssangathan.nic.in to check the process. The registration for Class 2 onwards will be done in offline mode depending on the availability of vacancies in a particular class.

The registration process for Class 2 and above will begin on April 8, 2021 and will end on April 15, 2021. Admission test shall not be conducted for admission to Class II to VIII and the admission may be granted based on Priority Category system.

KVS Admission 2021: How to register for Class 2 and above

• Parents or guardians who want to register for their child for Class 2 and above admission will have to visit the concerned school to get the details of availability of seats.

• The application forms can be collected by parents from respective schools free of cost.

• Once the application form is available, fill in the application form and submit it to the school along with all the required documents.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NATA 2021 Admit Card released for April 10 test, here's how to download

TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to apply

TS ICET 2021 registration begins today at icet.tsche.ac.in, check schedule here

IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021 for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic B.Sc exams released

• The schools will release the list of Class 2 onwards on April 19, 2021 at 4 pm.

• Parents will have to check the list and follow the admission process.

As per the schedule released by the Sangathan, the admission process for Class 2 onwards will begin on April 20 and will end on April 27, 2021. However, the last date for admission for all classes except class 11 is May 31, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kvs registration kvs admissions kvs admission schedule kvs admission

Related Stories

news

KVS Admission 2021 schedule for Class 1 released, check dates here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:04 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP