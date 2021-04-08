KVS Admission 2021: Class 2 and above registration begins today, check details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin the registration process for KVS Admission 2021 for class 2 and above on April 8, 2021. Parents and guardians who want to register for their child can visit the official site of KVS on kvssangathan.nic.in to check the process. The registration for Class 2 onwards will be done in offline mode depending on the availability of vacancies in a particular class.

The registration process for Class 2 and above will begin on April 8, 2021 and will end on April 15, 2021. Admission test shall not be conducted for admission to Class II to VIII and the admission may be granted based on Priority Category system.

KVS Admission 2021: How to register for Class 2 and above

• Parents or guardians who want to register for their child for Class 2 and above admission will have to visit the concerned school to get the details of availability of seats.

• The application forms can be collected by parents from respective schools free of cost.

• Once the application form is available, fill in the application form and submit it to the school along with all the required documents.

• The schools will release the list of Class 2 onwards on April 19, 2021 at 4 pm.

• Parents will have to check the list and follow the admission process.

As per the schedule released by the Sangathan, the admission process for Class 2 onwards will begin on April 20 and will end on April 27, 2021. However, the last date for admission for all classes except class 11 is May 31, 2021.