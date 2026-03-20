KVS Admission 2026: Balvatika 1& 3 and Class 1 registration begins at kvsangathan.gov.in, direct link here
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the KVS Admission 2026 registration process on March 20. Parents and guardians who want to apply for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 can find the direct link through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
The last date to apply for Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class-I is April 2, 2026. The first provisional list will be out on April 8, 2026 for Balvatika 1, 2 and 3 and on April 9 for Class 1. The provisional list in the state of Assam, Kerela and Puducherry which will be available on April 10, 2026 for Class 1 and Balvatika both due to polling day for General Elections in these states.
A Child must be 6 years old for Class-I as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought (Child born on 1st April should also be considered). For Class I, certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births. This will include certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel.
Direct link to apply for KVS Admission 2026
KVS Admission 2026: How to apply
To apply for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
2. Click on KVS Admission 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where parents, guardians will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee, if any.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The address entered and the address proof submitted by the parent during the application process shall be treated as final for determining the neighbourhood. No request for change of address will be entertained for this purpose, except in cases of government employees shifting to government accommodation, after the lists of provisional admissions are out. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.
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