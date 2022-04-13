KVS Admissions 2022: Last date today to register for Class 1, here’s direct link

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will close down the registration process for KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022 on April 13, 2022. Parents and guardians who want to register their children name for Class 1 admissions can do it through the official site of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in. Earlier the last date to apply was till April 11, 2022.

Parents or guardians who want to apply for the admission round can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to register for KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022</strong>

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022: How to register

Go to the official website of KVS- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register (sign-up) by providing the required information

Login (sign-in) to the application portal

Fill the application form and uploading documents

Submit and take a printout of the application form future reference.

The minimum age for admission in Class I is 6 years as per NEP 2020. The Delhi High Court had also dismissed a bunch of pleas challenging the minimum age criteria of 6 years for admission in class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas. The details for age, eligibility and other information can be checked by parents through the official site of KVS.

