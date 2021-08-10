Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LNIPE admit card 2021 for August 14 exam: Direct link to download hall tickets

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST
LNIPE admit card 2021: Candidates can download the LNIPE 2021 admit card from the official website at lnipe.nta.ac.in.(nta.ac.in)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) entrance test 2021. Candidates can download the LNIPE 2021 admit card from the official website at lnipe.nta.ac.in.

The LNIPE entrance test is scheduled to be held on August 14, 2021 in computer-based mode. The question paper will comprise multiple choice questions.

Direct link to download LNIPE 2021 admit card

LNIPE 2021 admit card: How to download

• Visit the official site of LNIPE on https://lnipe.nta.ac.in/.

• Click on "Download admit card" link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA conducts the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) entrance test for admission to various programmes- Diploma, graduate, post graduate, and post graduate diploma.

