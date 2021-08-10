LNIPE admit card 2021 for August 14 exam: Direct link to download hall tickets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) entrance test 2021. Candidates can download the LNIPE 2021 admit card from the official website at lnipe.nta.ac.in.

The LNIPE entrance test is scheduled to be held on August 14, 2021 in computer-based mode. The question paper will comprise multiple choice questions.

LNIPE 2021 admit card: How to download

• Visit the official site of LNIPE on https://lnipe.nta.ac.in/.

• Click on "Download admit card" link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA conducts the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) entrance test for admission to various programmes- Diploma, graduate, post graduate, and post graduate diploma.