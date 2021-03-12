LSAT India 2021: Registration, exam dates and all you need to know

The last date to register for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) March session examination is March 14, while the test will be conducted on March 25, according to a press release issued by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC).

Candidates who want to register for the exam should visit their official website. On successful completion of registration, students will receive an email notification.

LSAT exam will be conducted twice this year, once on March 25 and again on multiple days from June 14. Each exam date will have multiple slots. The last date of registration for the June session is June 4.

In the light of the COVID-19 crisis, LSAT 2021 will be held online. Students appearing for this test before their board exams in March will have the option of a re-test in June. Their best scores will be considered for admission in their preferred colleges.

After qualifying this exam, students can apply to the law institutes associated with LSAT India. The courses on offer are BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSc LLB, three-year LLB and LLM. Once the results are out, LSAC sends across the scores to colleges associated with LSAT.

Registration requirement

You will need a valid email address, mobile number, photo ID and photograph for registration. The mode of payment should be digital.

LSAT India 2021 admit card

The release date of admit cards is yet to be notified. On successful completion of the application process, students will be allotted test slots and timings. The slot booking procedure will be followed by admit card generation. It will carry the following information: Candidate's name and roll number, date and time of the exam, exam protocols.

Exam pattern

The duration of the test is 2 hours 20 minutes and the question type is multiple choice. Each question will have only one correct answer out of the four to five options and there is no negative marking. LSAT has four sections: Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning 1, Logical Reasoning 2 and Reading Comprehension. The time limit for each section is 35 minutes.

Analytical Reasoning: 23 questions

Logical Reasoning 1: 22 questions

Logical Reasoning 2: 23 questions

Reading Comprehension: 24 questions

Total: 92 questions

Eligibility

There are no eligibility criteria for appearing in LSAT. However, while applying to an LSAT-associated institute after qualifying the test, students need to follow their specific eligibility criteria for admission.