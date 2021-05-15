LSAT India 2021: Registration extended till tomorrow, direct link to apply here

Discover Law has extended the last date to register for LSAT India 2021 till May 16, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Law School Admission Test for the May session can apply online through the official site of Discover Law on discoverlaw.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 29, 2021. The examination has been preponed due to the postponement of the CBSE board exams. Candidates who will have to appear for the examination can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

LSAT India 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of Discover Law on discoverlaw.in.

• Click on LSAT India 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to either register themselves or login to the account.

• Once logged in, fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of examination fees.

• Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

• Your application form has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

LSAT India 2021 examination comprises of two parts- first part includes reading comprehension, analytical reasoning, and logical reasoning questions and second part includes writing essay. The LSAT is the only test accepted by all ABA-accredited law schools, and it is the only test that helps candidates determine if law school is right for them.