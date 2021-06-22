Lucknow University to launch course in philosophical counselling

In a first, Lucknow University (LU) is all set to launch a new course in philosophical counselling and consultancy in the philosophy department from the new session. With this, LU will become the first university in Uttar Pradesh to launch this course.

"The aim of the course, to be launched at undergraduate level, is to create high quality trained people in applied /practical philosophy which would include counselling and consultancy for organisation," said head of philosophy department prof Rakesh Chandra.

"The proposed course will be introduced as an optional in philosophy and also a special program as vocational course for all new entrants in the coming session in sync with New Education Policy-2020," he added.

"The department is taking the support of Delhi University and will try to get international trained teachers. The department to also offers philosophy of education as an optional and will teach Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar as contemporary thinkers," prof Chandra added.

"The philosophical counselling as a new discipline started in the US in 1980. If you worry about your change of job, relationship, career or meaning in life, the philosophical counsellor will guide you through your values. How would you like to be remembered? For wealth, power, love, prestige or happiness," he said.

"When faced with moral dilemma and uncertainty, the philosophical counsellor will walk along with you relating your problems to larger fundamental thinking. Using five ways of critical thinking, conceptual analysis, phenomenology, thought experiment and creative thinking," Chandra added.

Philosophical counselling in a new area developed in 1980s after acclaimed business consultant, philosopher, and author Peter Koestenbaum published a book “The New Image of the Person" in 1978.