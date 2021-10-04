Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / MAH B.HMCT/B. Planning CET admit card 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org
admissions

MAH B.HMCT/B. Planning CET admit card 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org

Published on Oct 04, 2021 06:34 PM IST
MAH B.HMCT/B. Planning CET admit card 2021:: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the admit cards for MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning common entrance test (CET) 2021.(cetcell.mahacet.org)
By hindustantimes.com

MAH B.HMCT/B. Planning CET admit card 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the admit cards for MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning common entrance test (CET) 2021. Candidates who have applied for MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning CET-2021 course can download their admit card from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct link to download MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning CET-2021 admit card 

The MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning CET is scheduled to be held on October 8.

MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning CET admit card released: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on "MAH-B.HMCT/B.planning CET 2021" link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials.

The admit card will display on the screen.

Save and download the admit card

Topics
hall tickets exam admit card
