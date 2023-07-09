Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Round 1 final revised merit list out at llb5cap23.mahacet.org

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Round 1 final revised merit list out at llb5cap23.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 09, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Final revised merit list for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 for Round 1 has been released. The direct link to check results given below.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released final revised merit list for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 for Round 1. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MAH LLB at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Round 1 final revised merit list out (HT FILE)

The allocation of round 1 list will be announced on July 10, 2023 and candidates can report to allocated college and seek admission for Round 1 from July 10 to July 14, 2023. Colleges will upload the admitted candidates on the portal on July 15, 2023. Candidates registration for unregistered CET qualified candidates for Round III and Institutional level round will be available on July 7 to July 28, 2023.

Direct link to check MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 final merit list for round 1 

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MAH LLB at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.
  • Click on final revised merit list for MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.
  • The list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAH CET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP