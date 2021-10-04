Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions
admissions

MAH LLB 5 year CET admit card 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, link here

Published on Oct 04, 2021 06:18 PM IST
MAH LLB 5 year CET admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for the MAH CET 5 year LLB course can download their admit card from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.(cetcell.mahacet.org)
By hindustantimes.com

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the admit cards for MAH LLB (5 years) CET course on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the MAH CET 5 year LLB course can download their admit card from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct link to download MAH LLB 5-year admit card

The MAH CET for five years integrated LLB course is scheduled to be held on October 8.

MAH 5 years LLB CET admit card released: How to download 

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on "MAH -LLB-5Yrs-CET 2021" link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials.

The MHT CET LLB admit cards 2021 will displaye on the screen.

Save and download the admit card.

Topics
admit cards mah cet law mht cet admit cards 2018
