Maharashtra CET admit cards 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link

Maharashtra CET admit cards 2021: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.-CET 2021, MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Maharashtra CET admit cards 2021: Candidates who have registered for the mentioned entrance examinations can download their admit cards online at cetcell.mahacet.org.(cetcell.mahacet.org)

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.-CET 2021, MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the mentioned entrance examinations can download their admit cards online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021 is held for admission to masters of physical education course. The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.-CET 2021 is held for admission to bachelors of arts/bachelors of science/bachelors education (Four year integrated course). The MAH-MCA CET-2021 is held for admission to master of computer application. The MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 is held for admission to master of architecture. The MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 is held for admission to master of hotel management & catering technology.

The MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 16,17 and 18 in offline mode, while the MAH-B.A/ B.Sc.,- B.Ed. CET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 15. The MAH-MCA CET-2021, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 are scheduled to be held on September 15. (Check the notice below for exam schedule)

Direct link to download MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET 2021

Direct link to download MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)

Direct link to download MAH-MCA CET-2021

Direct link to download MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021

Direct link to download MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021

How to download Maharashtra CET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the relevant MHT CET admit card 2021 download link

Key in your credentials

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take its print out for future use.

