Maharashtra FYJC: First-come-first-serve admission begins tomorrow

The centralized online admission to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) in Maharashtra is over. As per official data, a total of 3,00,015 seats have been filled in 1,496 colleges in the state. For the vacant 2,34,135 seats a first-come-first-serve admission will be held, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday.

“Over 3 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC. Congratulations! For those yet to secure one, another round of admissions on FirstCome,FirstServed (FCFS) basis will be held from Sept 28- Oct 14.Avail the opportunity!!Details below,” Gaikwad tweeted, in English and Marathi language, on Sunday.

Under this admission phase, a total of 1,36,039 seats are available in Mumbai region in 838 colleges. In Pune region, where there are 317 junior colleges, a total of 52,287 vacant seats are open for first-come-first-serve admission. In Nagpur there are 29,941 vacant seats in 217 colleges. In Amravati and Nashik there are 7,033 and 8,835 vacant seats respectively.

After this admission round is over, the final vacancy list will be released on October 14 at 11.55 pm.