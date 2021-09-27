Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Maharashtra FYJC: First-come-first-serve admission begins tomorrow
admissions

Maharashtra FYJC: First-come-first-serve admission begins tomorrow

For the vacant 2,34,135 seats a first-come-first-serve admission will be held, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Maharashtra FYJC: First-come-first-serve admission begins tomorrow(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The centralized online admission to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) in Maharashtra is over. As per official data, a total of 3,00,015 seats have been filled in 1,496 colleges in the state. For the vacant 2,34,135 seats a first-come-first-serve admission will be held, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday.

“Over 3 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC. Congratulations! For those yet to secure one, another round of admissions on FirstCome,FirstServed (FCFS) basis will be held from Sept 28- Oct 14.Avail the opportunity!!Details below,” Gaikwad tweeted, in English and Marathi language, on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

Under this admission phase, a total of 1,36,039 seats are available in Mumbai region in 838 colleges. In Pune region, where there are 317 junior colleges, a total of 52,287 vacant seats are open for first-come-first-serve admission. In Nagpur there are 29,941 vacant seats in 217 colleges. In Amravati and Nashik there are 7,033 and 8,835 vacant seats respectively.

After this admission round is over, the final vacancy list will be released on October 14 at 11.55 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra maharashtra fyjc admission process maharashtra fyjc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET 2021: Know about MBBS counselling process

Madhya Pradesh: College admission counselling list released

UPCET 2021 Counselling: Registration for UG/PG courses begins today 

TS Ed.CET results 2021 declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link for rank card
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP