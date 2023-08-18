Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 provisional seat allotment list out at mahacet.org, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 provisional seat allotment list on August 18, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the list through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 provisional seat allotment list out, direct link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the provisional selection list, candidates selected for the seat should report to join physically from August 18 to August 21, 2023 upto 5.30 pm. The last date to fill the status retention form is August 21, 2023. Admitting Institute will verify the documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(PG)- 2023 brochure before confirming the admission.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 provisional seat allotment list: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on CAP admission link and a new page will open.

On the new page, click on NEET PG link.

A new page will open where Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 provisional seat allotment list link will be available.

Click on the link and a new PDF file will open.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the time of Physical Reporting the Candidate will have to deposit all the required original documents and pay the fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON