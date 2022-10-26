Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list out, what's next?
Maharashtra NEET merit list 2022 has been released on cetcell.mahacet.org. Use the link given here to check it.
Maharashtra NEET Merit List 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list of NEET UG 2022 for 85% state quota seats. Candidates can download it from the CAP portal link on cetcell.mahacet.org.
As per the revised counselling schedule, final result or selection list for CAP round 1 of Maharashtra NEET counselling will be published on October 28, for MBBS/BDS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing courses.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list
A total of 47144 candidates have been mentioned on the Maharashtra NEET merit list.
As per information shared by NTA, a total of 244903 candidates from Maharashtra appeared in NEET UG this year, which is the highest number of candidates from a state. Of them, 113812 have qualified in the undergraduate medical entrance test.
“The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) and CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be declared in due course,” the official notice reads.