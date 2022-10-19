Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final allotment result today on mcc.nic.in

Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:52 AM IST

MCC will announce NEET PG counselling result 2022 for the second round on mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final allotment result today on mcc.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Final result of the second round of NEET PG Counseling 2022 for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS/PG DNB courses will be announced today, October 19, by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).Candidates can check their NEET PG counselling round 2 result at mcc.nic.in.

On October 18, provisional allotment result of MCC NEET PG counselling was announced and the committee said it will be treated as final after resolving any discrepancy found in it.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 07:00 PM of 18.10.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” reads the official notification.

NEET PG counselling round 2 final result: How to check

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” tab.

Look for the final result link.

A PDF Document will appear on the screen.

Check your result.

