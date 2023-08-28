Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / MCC NEET PG round 2 allotment result today on mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET PG round 2 allotment result today on mcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 09:27 AM IST

Candidates can check NEET PG round 2 allotment results on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Seat allocation results of the second round of of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will be announced today, August 28. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) who conducts the counselling will announce allotment results for MD, MS, and MDS courses on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG round 2 allotment result today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Next, candidates have to upload documents online on August 29. Reporting of candidates at selected institutions will take place between August 29 and September 5. They have to bring original documents during reporting.

After that, colleges will confirm and send data of joined candidates to MCC on September 6.

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, open the NEET PG tab

Find and open the link for round 2 allotment result

Key in your credentials and login

Seat allotment results will be displayed

Check it and download the page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
neet pg results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP