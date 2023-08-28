MCC NEET PG round 2 allotment result today on mcc.nic.in

Seat allocation results of the second round of of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will be announced today, August 28. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) who conducts the counselling will announce allotment results for MD, MS, and MDS courses on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG round 2 allotment result today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Next, candidates have to upload documents online on August 29. Reporting of candidates at selected institutions will take place between August 29 and September 5. They have to bring original documents during reporting.

After that, colleges will confirm and send data of joined candidates to MCC on September 6.

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, open the NEET PG tab

Find and open the link for round 2 allotment result

Key in your credentials and login

Seat allotment results will be displayed

Check it and download the page.