The Medical Counselling Committee has released the MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on September 17, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

As per the official notice, any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10 am of September 18, 2025 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted colleges from September 18 to September 25, 2025. The institutes will verify the joined candidates' data on September 26 and 27, 2025. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MCC.