Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 for Round 3 on September 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link to apply on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

The last date to apply is October 5, 2025. The choice filling will begin tomorrow, September 30, 2025. The choice filling window will close on October 5, 2025. The choice locking facility will be available on October 5, 2025.

The processing of seat allotment will be from October 6 to October 7, 2025. The result will be out on October 8, 2025. Candidates can report to the institutes from October 9 to October 17, 2025. The institutes will verify the joined candidates' data from October 18 to October 19, 2025.

All the candidates who have qualified for NEET-UG on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by NTA will be eligible. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NTA website.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply To apply for Round 3, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.