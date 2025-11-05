Medical Counselling Committee will begin choice filling for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round on November 5, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves can fill the choices through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray vacancy round choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in

The last date to fill choices is November 9, 2025. The choice locking facility will begin on November 9 at 4 pm and conclude at 11.55 pm.

The stray vacancy round seat allotment will be processed from November 10 to November 11, 2025. The seat allotment result will be out on November 12, 2025. Candidates can report to the allotted institutes from November 13 to November 20, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the choices.

5. Check the choices filled and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for stray vacancy round is ongoing. Candidates can apply for stray vacancy round till November 9, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.