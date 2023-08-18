MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the round 2 counselling can check the results through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result

Those candidates who have been allotted a seat can upload the documents on MCC portal till August 19, 2023. The reporting or joining of candidates to the allotted institutes will be done from August 20 to August 28, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 29 to August 30, 2023.

MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

All registered candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

