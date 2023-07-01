MH CET 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list 2023 for round 1 out at lb5cap23.mahacet.org
Candidates can download the category-wise merit lists from the official website at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra released the merit lists for the first round of MAH CET 5-year LLB counselling 2023. Candidates can check the category-wise merit list from the official website at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.
The MH CET 5-year LLB merit lists have been released for applicants from the Maharashtra State (MS), OMS, Jammu and Kashmir, and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) categories.
According to the schedule, candidates have until July 2 to edit their applications and upload the necessary files. The merit list will be released on July 4.
MHT CET 5-year LLB merit list 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website of CET counselling at llb5cap23.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the merit list
A PDF will be displayed on the screen
Check the merit list
Download and take a print for future reference.