MH CET 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list 2023 for round 1 out at lb5cap23.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 01, 2023 06:39 PM IST

Candidates can download the category-wise merit lists from the official website at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra released the merit lists for the first round of MAH CET 5-year LLB counselling 2023. Candidates can check the category-wise merit list from the official website at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

MH CET 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list 2023 for round 1 out at llb5cap23(HT file)

The MH CET 5-year LLB merit lists have been released for applicants from the Maharashtra State (MS), OMS, Jammu and Kashmir, and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) categories.

According to the schedule, candidates have until July 2 to edit their applications and upload the necessary files. The merit list will be released on July 4.

Direct link here

MHT CET 5-year LLB merit list 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of CET counselling at llb5cap23.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the merit list

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check the merit list

Download and take a print for future reference.

