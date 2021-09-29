MHT CET 2021 exam dates out for candidates who could not appear due to rains

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET 2021 re-exam on October 9 and 10. The exam will be re-conducted for candidates who were unable not appear in the examinations due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. Announcing the exam dates, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education tweeted, “Interacted with journalists in Mumbai today! At this time, it was announced that the CET exams of the students affected by the floods will be held on October 9 and 10, 2021”.

