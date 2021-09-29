Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MHT CET 2021 exam dates out for candidates who could not appear due to rains
MHT CET 2021 exam dates out for candidates who could not appear due to rains

MHT CET 2021exam date released for those candidates who could not appear due to heavy rains
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:35 PM IST
MHT CET 2021 re-exam date released for who could not appear due to rains

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET 2021 re-exam on October 9 and 10. The exam will be re-conducted for candidates who were unable not appear in the examinations due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. Announcing the exam dates, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education tweeted, “Interacted with journalists in Mumbai today! At this time, it was announced that the CET exams of the students affected by the floods will be held on October 9 and 10, 2021”.

 

In the morning Samant had announced that State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET 2021 re-exam for candidates who could not appear for the exams due to rains in the state.

