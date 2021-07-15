Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

MHT CET 2021 registration deadline today: Know how to apply on mahacet.org

MHT CET 2021 registration will end today, July 15, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:05 PM IST
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close down the registration process for MHT CET 2021 on July 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Earlier the last date to apply was till July 7, which was extended till July 15, 2021. Candidates can apply till today without payment of late fees.

The educational qualification of the candidate should be he/she should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th / Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31, 2022.

Direct link to apply

MHT CET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

• Click on MHT CET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to register or login.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MHT CET 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will begin 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the exam dates have not been disclosed by the Cell yet. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MAHACET.

Topics
mht cet mht cet exam cetcell.mahacet.org
