MHT CET 2021: Registration ends today on mahacet.org, direct link to apply here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close down the registration process for MHT CET 2021 on July 7, 2021. Candidates who have still not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org. The registration process was started on June 8, 2021.

The online registration on website with late fee of ₹500/- for all categories will be from July 8 to July 15, 2021. The online payment of application fees through online mode is till July 15, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 can follow the steps given below to apply.

Direct link to apply

MHT CET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

• Click on MHT CET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to register or login.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination dates and other details have not been disclosed by the Cell yet. The MHT CET 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will begin 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.