MHT CET 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result today on cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, October 31. Results will be available on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The time of announcement of MHT CET counselling round 2 seat allotment result has not been confirmed. Candidates can check the direct link here, when it is available.

Candidates have to accept seats offered to them between November 1 and 3 (3 pm). Those who get a seat offer for the first time will have to self-verify the seat allotment. They will also have to pay the seat acceptance fee.

Candidates who get a seat offer other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in round 2 by accepting that seat and choosing the not freeze option for betterment. They too have to pay the seat acceptance fee.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON