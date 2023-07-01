State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close MHT CET 2023 Counselling on July 3, 2023. Candidates can apply for admission for B.E/ B.Tech for 4 years and M.E/M.Tech for 5 years through the official site of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: CAP registration ends on July 3, apply at fe2023.mahacet.org

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official schedule, the document verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode can be done till July 4, 2023. Applications registered after July 3, 2023 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the B.E/B.Tech

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The counselling registration fee is ₹800 for general category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC). For the Reserved Category Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is ₹600.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}