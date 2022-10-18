MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional allotment result for CAP round 1 today

MHT CET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the provisional seat allotment result of MHT CET 2022 for the first round of CAP counselling today, October 18. MHT CET provisional allotment list will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule released, the last date to apply for MHT CET BE/BTech (4 year) and Master of Engineering (5 year integrated) courses through CAP counselling was October 4. However, the facility for non-CAP candidates will continue till November 17 (5 pm).

After MHT CET provisional allotment list is out, selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21.

“The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. made by candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct,” an official statement reads.

“Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds,” it adds.

MHT CET counselling 2022 for Engineering courses will be held in three rounds.

