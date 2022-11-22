MHT CET LLB 3- Year 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 revised allocation list out

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET LLB 3- Year 2022 Counselling CAP Round 2 revised allocation list. Candidates who have registered themselves for CAP round 2 can check the allocation list through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org or at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the Round 2 allocation was declared on November 21, 2022 which was cancelled at one college did not intimate the DHE in time of withdrawal of one division. Candidates who have registered themselves can check the allocation list through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check allocation list

MHT CET LLB 3- Year 2022 Counselling: How to check allocation list

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on CAP Portal and a new page will open.

Press LLB 3 year link on the right hand side of the page.

The new page will open where candidates can check MHT CET LLB 3- Year 2022 Counselling CAP Round 2 revised allocation list.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your allocation list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}